The winning recipe cannot be changed but can still be improved. And so Hyundai i10 becomes the protagonist of a mostly conservative restyling that still allows the Korean brand to bring the long-awaited mid-career update to the road that does not upset thesoul of the small segment A of the brand but which once again raises the bar for this city car. At the moment there is no information regarding the price list and equipment for the Italian market, with the debut in dealerships expected to take place in the second half of 2023.

The latest in design

The new range of Hyundai i10 also confirms the i10N Line, sportier set-up of this model which stands out from the other versions for the presence of some specific finishes on the front, as well as for the presence of the distinctive badges. Overall, however, the whole line-up has a more dynamic soul, with the LED light signature that has been redesigned both front and rear while the DLRs have been integrated into the large grille which has a new honeycomb design . The rear optical signature then take on an H-shape in combination with the horizontal line of the tailgate. The 15″ rims are also new. The new Hyundai i10 will be available in nine exterior colors, two of which are new: Lumen Gray, a bright, light gray color with a pearlescent finish, and Meta Blue with its bluish-purple highlights and pearlescent finish. Two-tone black roof available.

Interior and engines of the new Hyundai i10

Inside the passenger compartment we find new ambient lights, as well as the possibility of adding the Purple Package to the standard equipment with seats in tartan fabric with vertical purple lines, as well as touches of purple in the seams and in the air intakes. The i10 N Line always boasts motorsport-inspired design features, including bumpers, inserts and touches of red on the body. The seat backs are finished in triple redline fabric and the model is fitted with new 16-inch alloy wheels. The dashboard now includes a 4.2-inch LCD cluster as standard across the range, with USB Type-C in the front and rear, second generation eCall based on the 4G network and Over The Air (OTA) map updates. The infotainment system based on the latest BlueLink upgrade can be enjoyed from an 8” touch screen that includes Audio Video Navigation (AVN), and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity. There is also a wireless charger. The ADAS package included in the Hyundai Smart Sense is always rich: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) which in addition to pedestrians also includes cyclists, Lane Following Assist (LFA), Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) just to name a few. There is no official information about engine range which will equip the new Hyundai i10, with the offer for Italy which should include the 67 HP naturally aspirated 1.0 and the 100 HP T-GDi turbo petrol with the same displacement in addition to LPG.