Not just SUVs

The future of the Hyundai range will not focus only on Kona and more generally on crossovers. There has been a long discussion about what fate would be reserved for the smaller models of the Korean brand’s line-up, we think above all of i10, i20 and i30. In recent months, European sales of these three models, in particular for what concerns the i10 city car, have decreased steadily, but Hyundai does not seem to have any intention of taking steps backwards. According to the same company, in fact, both i10 and i20 and i30 will be protagonists in the future of the brand.

Citycars and sedans, there is a future

“After unveiling the new Kona, we are developing a long-term strategy on what in our range lies under this SUV. For now, models like the i10, i20, and i30 are all still in our plans, also for the next generation. How we will behave with these three models, however, I cannot say today – explained to the microphones of Autocar Michael Cole, number one of the European division of Hyundai – I believe there is still a market underneath the Kona, perhaps even for more traditional body styles like sedans. For the European market, we have to think about it. We don’t want to lose any customers, I don’t want to abandon any group of buyers. We have to think about the current owners of the i10, i20 and i30″.

Electrical hypothesis

Cole thus brought up the hypothesis of electrification for all three of these models, underlining how the potential increase in the list prices of any electric versions of the i10, i20 and i30 could indeed be a source of concern but up to a certain point: as for the new electric Kona, for example, the number one of Hyundai’s European division is convinced that the higher selling cost will be compensated by the increase in residual values. “I am convinced that monthly installment payments and even a move to subscription-style scenarios will help make these small EVs more affordable in the future”Cole concluded.