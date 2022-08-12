Who will be able to build an electric car with a low starting price, i.e. under 20,000 euros? The question is legitimate, even considering that the market is turning inexorably on SUVs. Many manufacturers are thinking about it, others are putting their hands on saying that with the current rules of the game (safety requirements and cost of batteries) it is a difficult operation. Putting the small cars out of the door for good is still an unlikely event, however.

Hyundai, in fact, could try. In fact, the British magazine Autocar reads about a project that could lead to the market an electric successor to the i10 model, with a starting price of less than twenty thousand euros. This car would be joined by a larger car, which would become a direct opponent of the Volkswagen ID.3. Both cars would be equipped with electric motors manufactured by BorgWarner, with 181 maximum horsepower available, but in reality with scalable values ​​depending on use (in the city or outside). The cars would arrive between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, the semiconductor and market crisis permitting.

According to Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, head of marketing at Hyundai Motor Europe, “pre-production versions of the cars are yet to be defined” is that “it will be difficult to make big profits“With them. But in the meantime, the projects are moving forward, especially because there isn’t just one sheriff in town. Even the Volkswagen group will move in the direction of the electric car at a “popular” price, and Stellantis will be in the game together with Renault.

Hyundai recently reported an increase in sales in Europe in the second quarter of 2022, and expects to see further satisfaction with the launch of the Ioniq 6, which will take place in the second half of the year. The Korean company seems to be really optimistic about the next period.