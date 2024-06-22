The trucks XCIENT Fuel Cell of Hyundai’s fleet in use in Switzerland recently reached the milestone of 10 million kilometers of total mileage, demonstrating the long-term reliability of hydrogen technology. This result achieved in just three years – the XCIENT Fuel Cell fleet has been active in Switzerland since October 2020 – represents an important milestone for fuel cell technology. hydrogen as a whole.

Hydrogen truck

Currently, a total of 48 XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks are operating in Switzerland. The vehicle is powered by two fuel cell systems of 90 kW each (for a total of 180 kW of power) and by a 350 kW electric motor, with a maximum autonomy of over 400 km. Compared to a fleet of conventional diesel trucks, which would emit approximately 6,300 tonnes of CO2 over a total distance of 10 million km, XCIENT Fuel Cells offer significant reduction in emissions. This reduction is estimated to be equivalent to the amount of CO2 absorbed annually by approximately 700,000 trees, or the creation of a 508 hectare forest.

10 million km travelled

The XCIENT Fuel Cells operating in Switzerland exclusively usegreen hydrogen“, which does not generate CO2 emissions during the production process. This achievement also plays a significant role in the development of hydrogen technology: analyzing vehicle data related to fuel cell mileage, fuel economy and performance, Hyundai intends to further improve the technology and apply it to various types of vehicles.

The Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell range

Hyundai not only supplies XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks in Switzerland, but also supports and actively participates in the creation of a commercial ecosystem for hydrogen, which includes the entire value chain: production, charging infrastructure and hydrogen consumption. To the CES 2024the Korean giant announced the transformation of HTWO, its hydrogen fuel cell system, into a true brand dedicated to developing the entire hydrogen value chain of the Hyundai Group, for a choice that is destined to promote the transition towards a hydrogen-based society.