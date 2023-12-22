Hydrogen, software and artificial intelligence: these are the three pillars of Hyundai's future strategy that the Korean giant will present at CES 2024, scheduled for January 9th to 12th. A leap that the group wants to seize for, according to Hyundai itself, “show his diversified approach to create a future society that puts people at the center by moving to a hydrogen-based energy ecosystem and focusing on software and AI.”

Hydrogen pillar of the future

In particular, Hyundai will illustrate the benefits for the community deriving from the company's proposal for a hydrogen-powered and software-based change: in this sense, projects revealed for human-based innovations that will go beyond mobility, with the aim of making people's daily lives easier. Furthermore, to accelerate the transition towards a hydrogen-powered society, the Korean giant will present a “modular hydrogen toolbox“: the idea is to create a clean hydrogen value chain.

Software and artificial intelligence

But at CES 2024 we won't just talk about hydrogen. As mentioned, in fact, Hyundai will also be present to show its strategy softwarethus illustrating the future direction for “build a fully optimized, user-centric ecosystem that connects devices, services and solutions.” Appointment to January 8th next therefore, when the Hyundai Media Day will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas: the event will also be broadcast live on the group's official Youtube channel.