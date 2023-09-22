Earthquakes, floods. More simply, natural disasters: Libya and Morocco have recently been hit by a series of very serious humanitarian catastrophes, with several thousand dead and injured and with constantly worsening data. It won’t be easy for these two countries to raise their heads again, and so Hyundai in its small way has decided to contribute to their recovery. As? Through a total donation of 1.1 million dollars.

Donation details

The Korean group itself announced it, making it known that the donations come from its own four affiliates, namely Hyundai, KIA, Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Hyundai Engineering: these funds, divided into 500,000 dollars for Morocco and 600,000 dollars for Libya, will be sent to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) through the Korean Red Cross, with the aim of promoting recovery interventions.

KIA’s hand

And that’s not all. In addition to a concrete economic contribution, the Hyundai Motor Company headquarters for the Middle East and Africa will in fact provide, in collaboration with the distributor in Morocco, means of transport necessary for school materials, the presence of psychotherapists on site and blood donations, all initiatives promoted by the government. Last, but not least, it will guarantee discounts on the purchase of spare parts of damaged vehicles as well as free checks. KIA Middle East and Africa FZE will also donate ambulance vehicles to the Moroccan government, will offer support vehicles to local NGOs and will provide free vehicle maintenance services in Libya.