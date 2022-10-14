EFQ Friday, October 14, 2022, 7:18 p.m.



Hyundai Huertas Móvil received last week the highest distinction that the South Korean brand grants to after-sales departments: the Hyundai Pro-Philosophy certificate, a title that guarantees the excellence of the processes carried out in the dealership.

The Pro-Philosophy certificate thus demonstrates the commitment that Hyundai Huertas Móvil maintains with its customers, placing them at the center of its activity, based on four key pillars: the constant search for improvement in all its processes; the implementation of the ‘lean’ philosophy to guarantee greater satisfaction; the development of the best business management, and the organization of optimal and efficient professional teams, all moving towards a new vision of after-sales.

The Business Center of the Cartagena Football Club hosted the delivery of this award, which took place in a relaxed day. Together with the entire dealership team, the Hyundai Spain After-Sales Director, Juan Manuel Pérez, the Director of Operations, Elena Salvador, and the area delegate, Gerardo Montejano, attended.