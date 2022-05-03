Flurry of rewards for Hyundai on the occasion of the “International Forum Deisgn Award 2022”. The Korean carmaker has received nine awards in various evaluation categories, from “Product” to “Professional Concept”, passing through “Interior Architecture” and “Communication”. Hyundai is not at all new to receive awards in the frame of this event: it is indeed of the eighth consecutive year in which the company’s creations are honored with the “iF Design Award”, which in the field of design represents one of the major awards at an international level.

In the Automobile / Vehicle category of the “Product” discipline, the iF Design Award honored Staria, the new Hyundai MPV: the exterior of the vehicle, resembling a futuristic spaceship, and the interior that offers a spacious and comfortable environment for the driver and passengers, impressed the jury positively. Same discipline but different category for three Hyundai Collection proposals, awarded in the Leisure section. Glory also for Seven and Ioniq 5 robotaxi, who shared the honors in the “Professional Concept” category: both the new electric SUV concept and the robotaxi based on Hyundai’s battery-powered crossover impressed the jury, who praised them for their exclusive design. Finally, Hyundai Motorstudio Busan and the exhibition at the IAA Mobility triumphed in the “Interior Architecture” discipline, while the Hyundai Sustainability Report, in which the company detailed its commitment to promoting a sustainable future, was awarded in the discipline ” Communication “.

“We are honored to have been awarded as lifestyle mobility brand which generates strong emotional connections between people and their cars, bringing more value into our customers’ daily lives – commented SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center – Our global design team has worked side by side with our engineers to put passion and knowledge in every product, in every idea and in all places and communication initiatives with the aim of sharing the values ​​of our brand “.