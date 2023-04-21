Hyundai’s WRC team will be racing in a special livery during this weekend’s Rally Croatia. This to pay tribute to Craig Breen, the Hyundai rally driver who died during the shakedown. His funeral was held last week in his home town of Waterford. Breen’s friends and family agreed that the driver had wanted the team to keep racing.

And that’s why Hyundai is going to do that too. They’re sending two cars out in Croatia instead of three. Rival Toyota, out of respect to the competitor, indicates not three, but two cars for the scoring. The team principal of the Hyundai rally team is Cyril Abiteboul, who you may remember as team principal of the Renault F1 team. He calls Breen “a great person” and confirms that there are “a number of initiatives” to honor Breen.

Breen’s accident

For the first time, Hyundai tells what happened during Breen’s accident. Apparently the conditions were slippery and the Hyundai slid off the road at ‘relatively low speed’. Then he crashed into a wooden fence. A pole “penetrated the cab through the driver’s side window.” The Hyundai rally driver was still taken to hospital, but it is thought that Breen died ‘immediately’. Co-pilot James Fulton was unharmed.

“Hyundai Motorsport and the FIA ​​are working together to investigate all aspects of the incident. As far as we know, there was no problem with any part of the car, tires or safety equipment. The local police have drawn up an official report on the spot,’ says Abiteboul.

Tribute to Craig Breen