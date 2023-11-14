Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro were the special guests of the ceremony relating to laying of the foundation stone of the new Hyundai plant in Ulsan, the heart of the Korean automotive industry. A presence that underlines the role and importance of the relationship with the brand that dates back 50 years ago, with the creation of the prototype of the Pony and Pony Coupé.

Precisely this year, to celebrate this important stage of a collaboration that is still alive and profitable, projected into the future, the prototype of the Pony Coupé was rebuilt at the advanced style center GFG Style starting from the original drawings and presented in an exclusive event in the splendid Villa Pliniana on Lake Como, to then be exhibited at the Hyundai museum in South Korea and finally also brought to Ulsan for this important occasion.

On the site of the former test center

Ulsan’s electric vehicle facility will be built on the site of the former Hyundai testing center, a location that has been first used in the 1980s, when the company was actively seeking to expand into foreign markets, developing vehicles that could withstand diverse terrains and climates around the world. In this historic place, Hyundai has developed many other models, including some other projects signed by Giugiaro such as Pony Excel, Presto, Stella and Sonata first and second generation.

Born as a Pony assembly plant

In the new plant, Hyundai will put to good use 56 years of history, know-how in the automotive sector and technological capabilities, to continue to innovate and support – even in the era of energy transition – collective progress that puts people at the centre. The Hyundai plant in Ulsan was in fact born in 1968 as a Pony assembly plant, and has grown by leaps and bounds in a incredibly short period of timethanks to the commercial success of this model.