Hyundai renews its commitment to the environment by signing a new partnership with healthy seas. After the cleaning operation in Tossa de Mar, Spain, at the end of June the collaboration between the two companies was enriched with a new project in the Mediterranean Sea, more precisely in a route from Lampedusa to Tunisia. An operation that the Korean car manufacturer itself has defined as one of the most demanding and rewarding, and which after eight days of duration has led to the recovery from the depths of almost a ton of abandoned fishing materials.

The wreck

“Wrecks are an excellent habitat for marine life, as they act as a barrier and offer shelter. At the same time they are the sites where fishing nets get stuck more easily – commented Pascal van Erp, Deputy Director of Healthy Seas and Founder of Ghost Diving, referring to the presence of a WWII wreck sunk during the Battle of the Convoys, still containing several aerial bombs and vehicles – It is estimated that annually they are lost or abandoned approximately 640,000 tons of fishing gear in the world’s oceans, causing suffering or death to millions of marine life”.

700 kg net

Among the many elements recovered during this operation was also a 700 kg net, which was subsequently moved in order not to further damage the marine life and make it easier for other divers to approach them. Furthermore, upon completion of the operations, Healthy Seas conducted an in-depth analysis of the material and texture of this net, before sending it to facilities that are capable of recover and regenerate it.

Collaboration for the environment

“We are proud to continue the partnership with Healthy Seas and work together to promote the conservation of the marine environment – said Michael Cole, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe – Thanks to joint efforts, we have not only tackled challenging cleaning projects, but also sensitized people on the importance of preserving the marine heritage. Hyundai is constantly striving to adopt sustainable practices and to promote the well-being of our seas “.