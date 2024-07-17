It’s no secret that Hyundai Motorsport is looking around to figure out what to do when it grows up, to figure out which path to take in the future: continue in the WRC or, instead, leave a safe haven that it now knows very well to venture into the unknown.

According to Cyril Abiteboul, team principal and above all president of the sporting arm of the Korean manufacturer, the Asian leaders of the brand will soon make known the direction taken.

We are therefore in a Dantean limbo in which we are forced to wait for a communication that will certainly arrive, but neither when nor the content is certain. However, there is a but. For a few months now, Hyundai has been paving the way for its road sports cars, those marked and recognizable by the acronym “N”.

We are talking about the i20 N – the basis of the current hybrid Rally1 that competes in the WRC – the i30 N and the Ioniq 5 N. But let’s go in order.

The i20 N and i30 N, currently powered by a 1.6-liter 204 horsepower and a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine with 280 horsepower, will soon be phased out and removed from the European market. So why are we talking about the Ioniq 5 N? Because it is the first fully electric N-branded car, with two engines producing a maximum of 650 horsepower.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5N Picture of: Motor1

The Ioniq marks the path that Hyundai has taken and will take in the future. Electric will be the propulsion method of sports models for the road, effectively abolishing combustion engines.

The WRC has not yet decided what type of powertrain will be used from 2027 onwards, but it is certain that it will not be fully electric, not to mention that the hybrid solution that has been in use since 2022 could also be eliminated.

So, with Hyundai aiming to go electric, the impression is that its history in the WRC may have come to an end, in favor of other more intriguing motorsport adventures also for the quality of the championship such as, for example, the World Endurance Championship at the moment.

For a few weeks now, Motorsport.com has revealed to you how Abiteboul has a project to bring Hyundai to the WEC with an LMDh. The discussions with Oreca for the chassis on which to build the prototype are continuing and that could be the way, or one of the ways, that for Hyundai bears the name of the future. And, considering the full electric chosen for the road sports models, who knows if electric could not be part of the future also in motorsport…