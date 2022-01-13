New partnership signed by Hyundai in terms of intelligent mobility. The Korean carmaker has reached an agreement with Unity to build a Meta-Factory concept, which is the digital twin of a real factory supported by a metaverse platform. The introduction of this new Meta-Factory will not only enable Hyundai to test virtually a factory to calculate the optimized operation of the plant, but will also allow its managers to solve problems without having to be physically present.

“HMGICS will be a ‘game changer’ of innovation in production, through this Meta-Factory, the result of a worldwide collaboration – commented Youngcho Chi, President and Chief Innovation Officer of Hyundai Motor Group – HMGICS will drive the innovation of the future introducing various technologies, which will transform the mobility paradigm through the innovation of a human-centered value chain “. The partnership, which was announced by the two companies at the CES in Las Vegas which took place a few days ago, will also result in the creation of a 3D virtual platform in real time, which will offer to a large number of customers of the Korean brand a more complete range of sales, marketing and customer experience services: in this way, explains Hyundai, consumers will be able to try, test and digitally compare different solutions related to the car, long before choosing what to physically transfer to the vehicle.

“Real-time digital twins will permanently change the way we live, work, shop and positively impact our planet, representing a significant component of what is often called the metaverse – added John Riccitiello, Chief Executive Officer of Unity – Hyundai’s vision for the future, including the digital twin of factory operations, represents a significant technological advance in manufacturing, with limitless potential in its efficiency. “ Hyundai plans to apply initially the Meta-Factory concept to the HMGICS structure, supporting the group’s initiative to create an Open Innovation Hub for research and development.