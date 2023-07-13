Hyundai hangs a lot of silly, cringe-inducing terms on the very first electric N, but the earnest way the brand built it will melt your brain. Welcome to the official unveiling of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. In short, it is an important milestone for Hyundai’s sporting division on the one hand and a hot hatchback/crossover with a feature called ‘N Grin Boost’ on the other hand.

That sounds like screeching fun, right? Still, there is a very serious increase in power when you activate the boost. The power grows from 609 hp to 650 hp for ten seconds. The Ioniq 5 N draws that power from two electric motors that can run up to 21,000 rpm, and a two-stage inverter for better efficiency.

The 5 N gets its electricity from an 84-kWh battery. You can charge this with up to 350 kW, so you can turn it back from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes. The range is not yet known. The top speed is: it is 260 km/h. Hyundai also only tells you what the 0-to-100 time in Boost mode is: 3.4 seconds. You can come to a stop again with large front brakes with four pistons per caliper; in the back you get one piston on each side.

Hyundai’s rally entry in the Ioniq 5 N

Cornering shouldn’t be a problem, both on public roads and on the track. A lot of things have been strengthened, such as the construction of the powertrain, the body structure, the steering column and the drive shafts. Those axles also contain ‘WRC influences’, according to Hyundai. The ‘N pedal’ – sigh – also has a link with rallying. It has to offer the same feeling and response as that of the i20 N rally car.

We already talked about the boost mode, but Hyundai also makes special modes for drifting. The ‘N Drift Optimizer’ helps you maintain the drift angle. If you prefer to control where the torque goes, you can choose from eleven levels of torque distribution between the front and rear wheels via ‘N Torque Distribution’. In addition, there is something called ‘Torque Kick Drift’. This simulates firing the clutch of a rear-wheel drive internal combustion engine car to spin the wheels and initiate a drift. We look forward to trying this.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N wants to be a petrol car

And it’s not the only link to internal combustion engine cars. There is a mode where the car behaves as if it has a DCT gearbox. You also really feel a shock when you switch with the paddles behind the wheel.

In addition, there are ten speakers (eight in the cabin, two on the outside) that respond to input from the pedal. The sound that comes out of this can be set as a fairly normal 2.0-liter turbo inclusive pops and bangs, a combination of the RN22e concept and the N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo Concept or a real fighter jet. Do that last one, please.

Inside, the Ioniq 5 N is clearly the work of Hyundai’s sporting branch. You will see the letter ‘N’ on the left and right. There are also practical things, such as knee supports, a sliding armrest, a wireless smartphone charger, cup holders and a USB-C connection. The seats have been given reinforced side bolsters so that you stay in place better. In addition, the bucket seats are 20 millimeters lower than in the standard model.

Hyundai has not yet said a word about a possible price for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. The regular Ioniq 5 goes for at least 49,295 euros here; for an indication of the price of the N you can sit a lot higher. For that extra money you get a mountain of upgrades that you can talk about for days in the pub.