Hyundai Motorsport announced its program dedicated to WRC2 2023 this morning by revealing the names of the drivers who will be part of the Alzenau line up and who will be called to bring the i20 N Rally2 into the race to hunt for the category title.

Teemu Suninen and Fabrizio Zaldivar are the two riders chosen by the Korean manufacturer. So a confirmation after last season. The two … continue reading

#Hyundai #fields #Suninen #Zaldivar #WRC2 #i20 #Rally2