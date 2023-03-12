The fate of Hyundai’s Russian plant has not yet been sealed. What is certain is that the Korean automaker is considering several options: the announcement was made by the Seoul-based company itself, adding that it will issue an official announcement on the matter when a decision has been made or in any case within a month. Translated, Hyundai has not yet decided whether to sell its St. Petersburg production site permanently or not.

Hyundai like Continental?

According to rumors reported by Autonews, which cites a report by the Yonhap news agency, the Korean automaker is negotiating the definitive sale of its Russian plant with a company based in Kazakhstan, unspecified. We will see whether or not this will be the future of the St. Petersburg plant, in the meantime there are those like Continental who have already decided how to behave in the country led by Vladimir Putin: the multinational leader in the production of tires has indeed announced that it will sell its factory of Kaluga, the negotiations are already at an advanced stage. “The war is the cause of our controlled withdrawal from the Russian market. This also corresponds to the divestment of our assets, including our factory in Kaluga. We are in the advanced stages of the sales process”Nikolai Setzer, CEO of Continental explained a few days ago.