To bring customers closer to electric mobility, allowing them to touch one of the most popular models of the range in its battery version. Hyundai Electric Driving Experience restarts, the program created by the Italian division of the Korean brand to raise awareness of e-mobility through Kona electric. A choice that also comes in anticipation of the return of eco-incentives that should materialize in the coming weeks. The initiative conceived by Hyundai Italia involves a Long Test Drive driving the new full electric version of the B segment SUV thanks to the collaboration of dealers throughout the country.

Hyundai Kona Electric boasts up to 660 km of autonomy in the urban cycle and up to 484 km in the mixed cycle, with a full complement of ADAS and technologies from the Hyundai SmartSense package which include for example Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA) and Blind Spot Collision Avoidance (BCA), the Departure Warning (LVDA), the Safety Exit Warning (SEW) and the Rear Seat Alert (RSA), in addition to the Autonomous Emergency Braking with Vehicle, Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go. Hyundai Electric Driving Experience program will be in effect until June 30, Booking is very simple: you can book a test drive through the Hyundai showrooms or on the Hyundai.it website in the dedicated section, choosing up to 2 days of testing and the reference Hyundai dealer. Once the procedure has been completed by entering personal data, a summary email will allow you to confirm the reservation and the selected showroom will contact the user to define together the details for the collection and return of New Kona Electric.

All cars will also be supplied with a charging cable and MyHyundai Card Charge, the largest recharging network in Europe that allows you to recharge comfortably at the columns of the main operators and at discounted rates. The initiative is positioned within Hyundai’s path towards achieving full carbon neutrality by 2045. The brand is constantly committed to making the benefits of zero-emission mobility increasingly accessible to a wider public. A strategy also confirmed by the market numbers, with the first two months of 2022 that saw the 20% of the brand’s volumes in Europe represented by electric cars, with one 102% growth compared to the previous year.