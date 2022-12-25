Hyundai has announced the expansion of the collaboration with &Charge, with the aim of making electric vehicle charging more accessible across Europe. This summer, the service was made available in Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the UK, and has now expanded to include Italy, Denmark, France, Norway, Spain and Sweden as well. Hyundai was one of the first car manufacturers to use the unique &Charge service, to allow customers and Charge myHyundai users recharge for free their Hyundai EVs.

Through the &Charge app, Hyundai customers can indeed earn bonus points in the form of “&Charge Kilometres” – EV charging credits – and subsequently redeem them in the form of vouchers to be used for charging via the Charge myHyundai app. The partnership represents an important milestone for both companies, as the simple and convenient integration of public charging into everyday life is a crucial element in promoting the diffusion of electric mobility. Furthermore, the collaboration is consistent with Hyundai’s corporate vision “Progress for Humanity”, inspired by the desire to ensure universal mobility and to promote an emission-free society and a sustainable future through innovative solutions and partnerships. “By including six other countries in our partnership with &Charge, Hyundai continues to help make e-mobility and EV charging ever more convenient for our customers – said Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product of Hyundai Motor Europe – This partnership further underlines our commitment to doing advance electric mobility across Europe“.

Since its market launch in 2019, &Charge has established a sustainability bonus program for electric mobility in Europe. It’s about the first initiative of its kind on the continent, which has generated a large community of EV drivers laying the foundation for a crowd-sourcing approach. “We are delighted to have partnered with Hyundai Motor Europe to make driving electric vehicles more convenient and to work together on the success of electric mobility – added Simon Vogt, CSO and Co-Founder of &Charge – In line with our slogan ‘We make charging more convenient, accessible and enjoyable’, we offer EV drivers several services to make charging even more accessible. This partnership proves to be a successful new model and represents a real innovation in the rapidly developing market of electric mobility.”