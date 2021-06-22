The debut of the new Hyundai Elantra N approaches. The Korean carmaker has anticipated the debut of the new sports variant of the sedan with two new teaser images that portray the car without any camouflage. These are the first official images that Hyundai releases of this model, a symptom that we won’t have to wait much longer for the unveiling: even if has not announced the final date of the debut, the Korean company has specified that more details will be released in the coming weeks.

Hyundai Elantra N at the Nurburgring test

From the first teaser images published by Hyundai it can be seen how the brand has once again opted for the Performance Blue shade, the iconic color that characterizes all the new models of the N division. Also under the chromatic side, on the outside of Elantra N the red accents on the side skirts and rear diffuser stand out. Elsewhere you can see large circular tailpipes, like those found on other Hyundai N models, and an integrated rear spoiler finished in black. Small preview also for what concerns the wheels, which appear very different from those of the i20 N and i30 N and have spokes finished in silver and black. From the motor point of view, it is assumed that the new Elantra N will be offered with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 275 hp, offered in conjunction with a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.