Hyundai continues to look with confidence to hydrogen as a useful solution for the decarbonisation of future mobility. For this reason, on the occasion of the COP28 world climate summit at the Dubai Expo, the Korean giant decided to sign a memorandum of understanding together with the Ministry of the Environment of South Korea, the Korea Water Resources Corporation, the Global Green Growth Institute (or GGGI) and SK E&S: the objective is precisely to encourage the development of a global hydrogen ecosystem.

Clean hydrogen

As part of this agreement, Hyundai and its partners will make a number of case studies and consultancy for hydrogen-based projects, while the GGGI will publish an evaluation report on the latter. In fact, we know that Hyundai has never considered hydrogen as a secondary path to take to help reduce CO2 emissions in the transport sector, improving the efficiency and use of this technology as much as possible and introducing the process “Waste-to-Hydrogen“, the production method that is based on the recycling of resources and gives life to clean hydrogen using biogas from organic waste.

The role of Hyundai partners

Here, supplying ecological hydrogen, even in regions without renewable energy resources: this is the general idea of ​​Hyundai, which has set up a project that involves the development of mini-production hub at regional level which will subsequently lead to the formation of industrial centers based on hydrogen and encourage the diffusion of this technology. In this sense, everyone comes into play the other signatories of the memorandum: the Ministry of the Environment, for example, will make available projects for the distribution of hydrogen vehicles and the creation of charging stations; the Korea Water Resources Corporation will instead share case studies related to the production and use of this metal for transport using hydroelectric energy production; Finally, SK E&S will provide liquefied hydrogen production and use projects for the publication of reports by international organizations.

The “Waste-to-Hydrogen” process

“Our 'Waste-to-Hydrogen' model is a production method of ecological hydrogen which has already been successfully implemented and tested in Korea – said Chul Youn Park, Head of Global Hydrogen Business of Hyundai Motor Company – Through this agreement, we intend to further promote the benefits of manufacturing based on this method, expand its adoption worldwide and amplify real business growthusing our global leadership in 'Waste-to-Energy' technology and our presence in the hydrogen ecosystem.”