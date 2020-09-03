Hyundai Creta became the top-selling SUV

Hyundai Motors has maintained its lead in India’s fast growing SUV segment. The company’s new-generation Hyundai Creta has received a tremendous response from buyers and its booking has crossed 80,000 in less than 5 months. Not only the Creta, Hyundai’s less than 4 meter SUV has also shown excellent performance in the August sales chart. Hyundai delivered 11,758 units of the new Creta in August 2020, making it India’s top-selling SUV.Hyundai’s Creta is ahead of Kelta Motors’ Seltos. The Kia Celtos has been the second best-selling SUV in the country. In August 2020, Kia Motors sold 10,655 units of the Celtos SUV. At the same time, Hyundai Venue has overtaken Maruti Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon. Hyundai has sold 8,267 units of Venue in August this year. However, it is lower than in August last year. Hyundai sold 9,342 units of the Venue in August last year.

Also read- Suzuki preparing to bring new Alto and Vitara SUV, learn details

Hyundai Creta coming in 3 engine options

Maruti Vitara Brezza delivered 6,903 vehicles in August this year. At the same time, Tata Motors has delivered 5,179 units of its compact SUV Nexon. Mahindra and Ford have delivered 2,990 units and 2,757 units of the XUV300 and EcoSport respectively. The New Generation Hyundai Creta is available in 1.5 liter NA petrol, 1.5 liter turbo diesel and 1.4 liter turbocharged petrol in 3 engine options. There are many segment-leading features in this SUV.

Venue ahead of Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon

Also read- Kia Celtos new record, highest sales in 6 months

New Hyundai i20 can come in festive season

Hyundai is currently preparing to launch the new-generation i20 hatchback. It can be launched in October-November 2020 during the festive season. At the same time, Kia Motors is going to launch Sonet in the Indian market on 18 September. Sonnet has already been introduced. Also, Sonnet has received a tremendous response. On the first day, Sonnet has more than 6,500 bookings.

Also read- Tata Nexon’s new variant, learn price and special features