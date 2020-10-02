Hyundai’s highly popular car Creta continues to flourish in the SUV segment and in the last month, September 2020, Hyundai Creta made a record in terms of sales. Last month, Hyundai sold 12,325 units of On New Creta, the highest number since the SUV was launched in 2015. At the same time, Hyundai’s car sales have also seen an increase of 23.60 percent compared to September 2019. Hyundai sold 59,913 cars in its separate segment in September 2020, of which 50,313 units were sold in India, while 9,600 units were shipped abroad. Hyundai Creta surpassed the rest of the SUV Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Tucson and Kona EV as well as the Kia Celtos in India in terms of sales. Likewise, there is currently no SUV in India in the competition of Hyundai, which has thousands of units being sold every month.

Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Motors-owned company Kia SUV Kia Celtos have been witnessing a tough competition in the past few months. Kia sold 10,655 Celtos in August, while Hyundai sold 11,756 Cretas in August. In September, Kia Celtos sold just 9,079 units, while Hyundai Creta sold 12,325 units. Talking about the rest of Hyundai Motor India’s SUV, Hyundai Venue sold 8,469 units in September 2020. Hyundai Tuxon sold 85 units and Kona Electric Vehicle 29 units in India. The arrival of MG ZS has significantly affected the sales of Kona EVs and people are showing more interest in MG ZS.

Hyundai Creta and Kia Celtos fight hard in SUV segment

What’s so special about All New Hyundai Creta

Ever since the Hyundai Creta launched in 2015, it has dominated the SUV segment due to its stunning look and powerful power. Last year, when Hyundai announced the launch of its upgraded version as well as changes in its look and features, the Creta Lovers got a big deal. After this, when this SUV was launched with a new look and features, people took it in hand and this SUV was covered in India. The price of the new Hyundai Creta starts at 9.99 lakhs and its top model is priced at Rs 17.21 lakhs. Talking about the specifications of All New Hyundai Creta, it comes in 14 variants in 3 engine options. Hyundai Creta’s 1.5 liter diesel engine generates 115 Bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. This SUV is in both manual and automatic transmission. The company claims that its diesel engine can run up to 21 kilometers in a liter. Hyundai Creta has all the features of the modern SUV, which is on almost all the vehicles in the range of less than 2 million.