For the 2022 World Rally Championship, which will see the debut of WRC cars with hybrid powertrain, Hyundai Motorsport confirms the Belgian Neuville and the Estonian Tänak as official drivers for the entire world calendar, and the Spanish Sordo, who will drive the third i20 Coupé in selected events. While the Irish Breen leaves Hyundai for a new adventure with M-Sport Ford

Hyundai officializes the drivers who will be protagonist of the WRC 2022 World Rally Championship, the first season in the name of the new Rally1 class cars that will be equipped with the hybrid powertrain. After the confirmations of the Belgian Thierry Neuville and the Estonian Ott Tänak, the third official car will be entrusted to the Spanish Dani Sordo, who will continue to wear the colors of the South Korean manufacturer based in Germany. While the Irish Craig Breen will switch to M-Sport Ford from 2022.

HYUNDAI: THE RIDERS FOR WRC 2022 – In the trio of confirmed drivers, Neuville and Tänak will take part in the entire WRC World Championship, while Sordo (sailed by the Swedish Oliver Solberg) – in the ninth season with Hyundai Motorsport – in 2022 will be deployed in selected events. The experienced Spanish driver, born in 1983, with the colors of the Hyundai team has won two wins in the Wrc (at the Rally Italia Sardegna, in 2019 and 2020) and overall 13 podiums. “I have said several times that Hyundai Motorsport is like family to me – Sordo commented – I am happy to continue my career with this team in the new hybrid era of the World Championship. It will be important to be constant in dealing with the new regulation ”. “We think that Dani and Oliver (20 years old, Ed) are the best compromise between experience and youth ”said Andrea Adamo, Hyundai Motorsport team principal.

2022 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: BREEN SAYS HYHUNDAI – Among the novelties of the WRC 2022 season, instead, the change of team of Craig Breen: the Irishman, sailed by compatriot Paul Nagle, greets Hyundai and passes to the English M-Sport Ford who competes with the competition Fiestas. “I had been dreaming of getting a seat in WRC for a whole season since I was a kid so this was an opportunity I couldn’t miss,” Breen commented. In the three seasons with the South Korean brand Breen – which in 2021 shared the third Hyundai car with Sordo – he won four world podiums at the wheel of the Hyundai i20 Coupe: at Rally d’Estonia (2020, 2021), Belgium (2021) and Finland ( 2021); without neglecting the commitment to rallies on a European and national scale which saw Breen, to cite an example, being among the protagonists in Italy of Cir and Cir Wrc with an R5 class car, an experience crowned by some victories, including at the Rallye Sanremo (2021). “I sincerely thank Craig and Paul for their hard work and dedication since 2019 with us – explains Andrea Adamo – they have contributed to our recent Constructors’ titles.

October 6, 2021 (change October 6, 2021 | 20:33)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.