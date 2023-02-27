Hyundai Motor Group has announced the program of ZER01NE accelerator for the first half of 2023. ZER01NE Accelerator is an open innovation platform aimed at facilitating collaboration between start-ups and Group teams on numerous projects: the program aims to discover valuable start-ups and explore the possibilities for strategic use of their innovative technologies. Start-ups can apply for one of 18 global projects designed by the Group’s internal teams across six key sectors: autotech, mobility service, smart factory, robotics, metaverse and proptech. The application can only take place in relation to a specific project.

The Group teams responsible for the projects are directly involved in assessment and recruitment of candidate start-ups. Only registered start-ups can participate in the selections and applications must be submitted by registering on the official website by 12 March. The results will be announced in April. Selected start-ups they will receive a budget for the development of their project and may be evaluated for investment. Since the inception of ZER01NE Accelerator in 2018, 150 teams from 11 Hyundai Motor Group affiliates and 140 start-ups have worked together on 107 collaborative projects. This has led 74 start-ups to obtain investments from the Group.