When you are standing next to the track at an F1 race, you have to have particularly good ears if you want to hear the engine noise when Max Verstappen is nearby. With electric racing cars this should be virtually impossible, you would say. But not in the new racing class for the Ioniq 5 N, where the racing car sounds different per team. The new racer is called Ioniq 5 N eN1.

Just like the street models, the racing cars get the so-called N Active Sound. “Every racing team has the opportunity to develop its own unique sounds,” Hyundai says. We are curious to see what the teams come up with. Anyone have an Ioniq 5 N that sounds like a Mazda 787B? Or like a stuttering Hyundai Pony?

Also fake shifting in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1

The speaker is not the only artificial part of the Ioniq 5 N eN1: the racer also imitates the gear changes of a petrol car. Although teams will undoubtedly disable this function if they have the option: we suspect that it will not make the car accelerate faster.

In addition to the funny gimmicks, the Ioniq 5 N has been made a bit lighter: from 2,125 kilos to 1,970 kilos. Removed are all parts that are not needed during racing. The eN1 also gets bucket seats, a wide body kit, a special splitter, a rear wing and some flaps. In addition to the racing sound coming from the EV, the racing teams can play with adjustable dampers, ride height and camber.

Specifications of the cars in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N racing class

Hyundai makes no changes to the Ioniq 5 N. There are still two electric motors: one that sends 226 hp to the front axle and one on the rear axle with 383 hp of power. The same 84-kWh battery is also used. This can be fully charged from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes with 350 kW of charging power. It is not known what the adjustments do to the 0-100 time and top speed.

The teams can choose their own supplier for the 18-inch tires. The first eN1 season will open on April 27 with a training session at Inje Speedium in South Korea. This season serves as a test for Hyundai to find out what goes into electric racing. Are you going to watch?