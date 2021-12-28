Hyundai is aiming more and more on electrification. The Korean carmaker would be ready to close the thermal engine development department, deciding to divert all the specialists currently working on the so-called ICE to a division specializing in electric vehicles. This move would be part of a refurbishment project initiated by Hyundai at its research and development headquarters in a Namyang where over 12,000 employees currently work.

According to the newspaper Business Korea, the changes would concern in particular the closure of the engine development center, a signal that would refer to the definitive abandonment of diesel and petrol cars for the Korean group. The engineers of the ICE motors will now work closely with those who work at the new Battery Development Center which was established in Namyang. Hyundai wants to shorten research and development times for new electric cars by unifying the different departments. One example is the project management team and the integrated product development team who are now forming a single unit working on a vehicle from initial design through production.

The electrification of the group Hyundai has already started with several new models from Hyundai, Kia and Genesis planned to be supported by the modular global electric platform (E-GMP). The first examples are the Ioniq 5 launched earlier this year, the progenitor of the new full electric family of the Korean brand, which will be followed by Ioniq 6 in 2022 and Ioniq 7 in 2024. At the same time, the Kia EV6 also represents the first example of total electrification for the brand, with the group continuing to develop hydrogen fuel cell technology as an alternative for the future. Last week then, Hyundai has announced the retirement of Albert Biermann from the role of President and Head of the Group’s Research and Development Division. The German engineer, who will now work as an executive technical consultant for the company, has played a vital role in the driving characteristics of Hyundai products, including the performance-oriented N department. Despite his retirement, Biermann will use his experience to support the development of high-performance electrified vehicles. An important sign that could carry the sportiest signature of the Korean group in the future, with the badge that could soon be applied to the Ioniq 5.