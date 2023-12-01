It is not only the concept of the automobile in the strict sense that is the object of transformation in the last months. So too is the concept of how to sell the car itself: completing the entire procedure from the comfort of home is becoming an increasingly widespread practice among buyers of new vehicles, who in an increasingly smaller number of cases physically go to the dealership to bring complete the necessary process. Try to ride this wave Hyundai, which recently launched the new “Click to Buy” service.

Choice and configuration

Through six convenient steps it is possible to perfect the choice of the car, its purchase and finally its delivery. The first step obviously concerns the choice of model: from this point of view, the Hyundai range is rich and varied, and includes different body types, from SUVs to city cars and sports cars, but also different engines, ranging from thermal to pure electric via hybrid. The second step concerns the model configuration: once the dealer has been selected, it will be possible to customize the car with available accessories and packages. In this same space you can also request a loan and decide whether to collect the new car at the dealer or elsewhere.

From quote to contract

We then get to the heart of the negotiation. The third step concerns sending the request preventive to the dealer who has been selected, which clearly occurs on the basis of the configuration and financing choices made in the previous steps. From the estimate, to contract: the fourth stage of this purchasing process requires the dealer to send an offer to the customer to be evaluated and approved, the last step before moving on to the actual signing of the contract.

Financing and delivery

Financing chapter: if the buyer chooses to pay for his new Hyundai through financing, he will be able to finalize the request directly online. As? By filling in all the information requested by Hyundai Capital Bank Italy, and waiting for the outcome of the request to proceed with the order of the car. Once the positive outcome of the financing request has been received, the green light is given when making the online payment if this option has been selected. And that’s it: contract signed and order completed, the customer will be able to receive his car in the place indicated by him.