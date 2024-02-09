There Hyundai Caspera small crossover already on sale in Koreacould put the food segment in difficulty cheap electric cars with a price around 20,000 euros. The first to inaugurate this segment was the Dacia Springwho now has to deal with the new Citroën C3 and the new Fiat Panda, whose arrival is expected in July. In this segment will also arrive the Renault 5 and the Volkswagen ID.2together with the Chinese of MG And BYD.

Hyundai Casper EV, features of the economical electric car

The Hyundai Casper could arrive in the Old Continent in the autumn, with the first deliveries by the end of 2024. It will also be released on the Japanese market around 2025. Produced in the Gwangju Global Motors in South Korea, the small EV is expected to be slightly sized larger compared to those foreseen for the Korean market, with a length of more 3,800 mma larger wheelbase and an overall width of more 1,600 mm. The overall length will be approximately 25 cm longer than the petrol model. The wheels can be 185/65R15 and 205/45R17 in size.

Hyundai Casper side

From a technical point of view the Hyundai Casper, which uses the same platform as the i10, little information has been released.

Motor and battery

The electric motor should have a power of 87.4 HP with 14.9 kgm of torque. It could be BorgWarner's iDM (Integrated Drive Module) which incorporates a high-performance electric motor, gearbox and inverter in a compact module that allows for significant overall weight savings.

There are rumors that the Casper EV may be available in two setups, a standard with Lithium Iron Polyphosphate LFP battery 35.2 kW for a driving range that can oscillate between 205 km combined and 250 km in the city on a single charge. The other setup will be “long range” thanks to a battery, always LFP from 48.6 kWh which should guarantee extended autonomy to 320km, WLTP approved. We don't know exactly which ones will be available for the European market.

Reload

As for the charging speed, it will have that fast DC up to 150 kW and can be recharged from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes, while approximately 6 hours are needed for slow charging in AC at 7 kW.

The Casper EV will have Hyundai's latest technologies on board such as the electric parking brake, the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and the “utility mode” dedicated to electric vehicles which allows prolonged use of electric devices such as the air conditioner and audio when the vehicle is stationary. It could also have front radar for pedestrian detection.

Hyundai Casper preview, what it will be like

The design features square shapes, especially on the side, which are reminiscent of boxy models like the kei car Japanese or the Suzuki Ignis.

The front and front light signature of the Casper

In the front there are large round headlights in the lower part of the bumpers and thin LED headlights that make up the light signature, while behind you can appreciate an original horizontal development of the rear light clusters.

The interior of the Casper for sale in Korea

The interior is simple but functionalwith digital instruments positioned behind the steering wheel and an 8-inch infotainment screen that protrudes from the center of the dashboard.

Price, how much does the low cost electric car cost

The European version of the Hyundai Casper could be offered at a low-cost price of approximately 20,000 euros, putting it in direct competition with current small electric cars such as the Dacia Spring and Citroën C3, as well as those expected in the coming months. With i new incentives it might even cost a little more 10,000 euros.

Photo Casper EV

