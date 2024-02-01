A new electric engine, but above all the possibility of being sold on some selected European markets: the future of Hyundai Casper is starting to take on rather clear outlines, in which the Old Continent could play a leading role. In fact, it seems that the crossover-style city car from the Korean group, currently on the market exclusively in South Korea, has been spotted undergoing winter testing in Scandinavia with the aim of completing the development process. approval for Europe.

Electric only

Indeed, the market debut of the new Hyundai Casper could take place by the end of 2024. We initially mentioned the introduction of a new electric motor: As reported by Autocar, the car will actually arrive in Europe as a full electric car, offering none of the 1.0-liter three-cylinder petrol engines used in the homeland. The specifications the electric solution in question have not been disclosed, but there is talk of better numbers than those of the rival Dacia Spring.

Price and production

Uncertainty also on the price list of the new Hyundai Casper: the latest rumors speak of a launch price less than 20,000 euros, a figure that would bring this model to compete with rivals of the caliber of the electric version of the Citroen C3. Then there is the chapter to deal with production: Exporting the Casper to Europe while maintaining its domestic sales pace (over 45,000 units delivered in all last year) would likely require a significant increase in production capacity in Gwangju or the introduction of an additional assembly line in Europe.

Obstacles behind

There are still many doubts to be resolved, however, for a European debut it seems closer and closer: Obstacles such as the costs of producing a small car in Europe, compliance with the new EU GSR2 safety regulations and the provision of equipment levels expected in the Old Continent appear to be obstacles overcome by Hyundai, which is therefore preparing the launch of Casper.