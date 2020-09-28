Hyundai Elantra – Discount up to ₹ 60,000 The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 60,000 on the petrol variant of Hyundai Allantra. At the same time, you can save Rs 30,000 on the diesel variant. In the international market, the Allantra offers a 1.6-liter, 4-cylinder hybrid petrol engine that generates 137 bhp of power and 264 Nm of torque. Apart from this, the car also has a 2.0-liter petrol engine option.

Hyundai Aura – Up to ₹ 20,000 benefits You can get benefits up to Rs 20,000 on Hyundai Aura this month. However, the cash discount company is not offering on this car. You get a corporate discount of Rs 5000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 on the car this month.

Hyundai i20 – up to ₹ 60,000 discount It is one of the most popular cars of the company in India. If you buy this car this month, then it can be a profitable deal for you. A cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 are being offered on this car.

Hyundai Santro – ₹ 45,000 Discount This car is getting a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000. In this way, you can save up to 45,000 rupees this month on the purchase of this car.

Hyundai Motor India is offering discounts on many of its products before the festival season. Buying a Hyundai car can be a profitable deal for you this month. Hyundai cars are getting discounts of up to Rs 60,000 this month. Here we will tell you how much discount the company is giving on its car.