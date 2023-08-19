Hyundai does business with General Motors to boost its automotive production around the world. The Korean group has in fact announced that it has acquired the ownership of an Indian plant belonging to the US giant: it is the Talegaon Dabhade, in Maharashtra, which will guarantee, together with the other two factories owned by Hyundai, namely those of Sriperumbudur and Talegaon, a national production capacity that will reach 1 million vehicles per year.

India as an automotive hub

An important investment, but by no means surprising: it must be said that Hyundai has repeatedly spoken of India as future automotive production and export hub, and the acquisition of the General Motors plant is a strategic move that goes in this direction. The Asset Purchase Agreement involving the allocation of land and buildings and the acquisition of other assets identified at the site in question was signed by Unsoo Kim, managing director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, and Asifhusen Khatri, vice president of manufacturing of General Motors India.

Electrified future

An important agreement also and above all with a view to the future: in announcing the agreement, Hyundai has in fact made it known that it intends to exploit the expanded production capacity to examine the launch plans relating to further models of electric vehicles on the Indian market, thus accelerating the electrification goals of the Asian country. We recall that to date General Motors’ Talegaon plant has one annual production capacity of 130,000 units.

Important agreement

“This is one milestone for Hyundai Motor India as we celebrate 27 years of doing business in this country – commented Unsoo Kim – As a testament to our dedication to India, earlier this year, we entered into a memorandum of understanding to invest the consideration of €185 million in Tamil Nadu to expand capacity and create an ecosystem of electric vehicles. As we strengthen our commitment to the program’Self-sufficient India‘, we intend to set up a manufacturing center for Made in India cars in Talegaon, Maharashtra. Our manufacturing operations are expected to start in 2025.”