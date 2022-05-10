Electric, sports, family. Different souls coexist in the Hyundai range, with the same models that are able to evolve and embrace sustainable rather than performance DNA. This is the case of Kona, the best-selling compact SUV and skilful transformer which, with the addition of the N, has completed the family of sports road cars of the Korean brand. But woe to talk about family feeling, a concept that Hyundai has overcome, drawing a thin red thread that unites all its cars, uniting them but at the same time making them distinctive in their own way. Another striking example is the Ioniq 5, a true Hyundai electric but so different from everything else. What is the secret of the Korean brand’s stylistic language? We asked Thomas Bürkle And Davide Varennarespectively, Chief designer at the Hyundai Style Center in Rüsselsheim and Senior exterior designer also in the German hub of the brand during a long interview during our meeting at the Monza racetrack, where the Hyundai N Driving Experience was staged .

The N family completed with Kona. How did you bring the range’s sporty DNA to an SUV?

Burkle: “First of all I would like to point out that in Russelsheim (where the Hyundai Europe Technical Center is based) we not only have a design center and a research and development center but also a specialized High Performance division and therefore when we work on a car we also discuss with this team about what can be important to them, for example about aerodynamics, or weights. There is always a long discussion, even around the development of the circles. “

How did you combine Kona’s commercial success with its sports version?

Burkle: “It was certainly a challenge because if you look at the i30 N and i20 N, the center of gravity is much lower than a Kona. The experts of the Performance team have worked on the suspension with a specific calibration, to make the layout as good as possible from a performance point of view. “

You have managed to evolve the concept of family feeling. Your cars have elements in common but at the same time clearly stand out from each other.

Burkle: “This is something typical of Hyundai. We never make dolls, I mean such similar cars in different segments. There is a red line through all of our cars but neither is a copy of the other. Putting the N gene on an SUV was not easy and it was something special but the Kona was a very good starting point, the wheelbase is not too long and it is not a ‘heavy’ Sport Utility, it is compact, perhaps the most compact segment. It was a chance to expand its range. “

Varenna: “With Kona, for example, we were able to clearly distinguish the full electric version from the N, the base is obviously the same but I think we managed to take it to the extreme. The high-performance variant comes from the same family as the i30 N for example, it has elements that unite them, there are elements such as the triangular stop at the rear integrated into the spoiler, the taut lines that come from the aerodynamic study. All these elements contribute to creating that family feeling in a certain sense even though they are different cars. With Kona, we found the right balance between the sporty soul we wanted to instill and the SUV look, with the roofline for example, moving the logo for example lower and ideally bringing the car closer to the ground. “

In Hyundai you work on three large macro areas, small cars, eco-friendly cars and sports cars. How do you develop the design in parallel for these three line-ups?

Burkle: “The trend is towards full electric. It will be a great challenge to transform the N and their history into N EV. It is certainly a possible challenge. We have already done something with the ETCR, it is a matter of changing mentality, trying to understand that electric cars can also be sporty. It is definitely a new challenge. “

Varenna: “I think this will be a successful and one of a kind challenge. Much will depend on the approach, a new way of working also from a design point of view. Looking for the best answers for this type of car and this pushes creativity towards new horizons. This is the origin of the Ioniq 5, for example, which responds to completely different needs. “

Is it easier to design a new electric or transform an existing model into an EV?

Varenna: “Personally, I find it much more stimulating to develop a totally new car like a full electric, it’s like opening a new box. You never get the correct answer. In today’s cars we have hundreds of years of experience, we know what the right solutions are. Nowadays with new technologies and completely different cars we are pushed to experiment, to look for the best solution. “

Burkle: “When you modify an existing car, the engineers have a lot of say. On the other hand, when you develop a completely new project, you have the opportunity to influence its development in a decisive way. And so the designers can say for example ‘I would like that size of rims’ while in a normal car, the engineers would reply ‘the gearbox is not made for that type of rims’. If you start from a sketch for an EV project you can decide many things. Obviously, you always have to deal with the engineers, but the path is more open and you have the opportunity to leave a more marked design mark. “

Will autonomous driving open up new horizons?

Varenna: “Sure. Autonomous driving will change a lot for us when it arrives. There will be a different way to use your car, we have already seen it on some prototypes. For example with the Hyundai Seven. The car becomes a room, a living space where you have the opportunity to make the most of your time. The passenger compartment will have a different concept. “

Burkle: “Yes, there are several activities around self-driving technologies. We saw it at CES in Las Vegas. Robotaxis for example. Developing these solutions also in the field of robotics with various start-ups will serve to diversify our business in the future. It will involve various investments and new challenges even if the car will always remain central. “

The interiors play an important role on the Ioniq 5. Will it always be like this in the future?

Burkle: “It is a question of the quality of the time spent on board. In the end we understood that time is the most important thing because it cannot be bought, it passes and does not return. If you have an electric car, you have to recharge it and that takes time. Why not rest on a comfortable seat, why not keep the heating or air conditioning on, or maybe watch a movie or listen to music. We have reconsidered the cockpit, offering an immersive experience. “

Varenna: “The user experience is increasingly important. It is the heart of design, if you think for example of the origins of Italian design, it was not only beauty but also functionality. I think the automotive industry has lost sight of this concept somewhat over the past few decades. How to use the car, what can be its use at a given moment. I think this is the right opportunity to really rethink this. Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the answer to these questions in several ways. “