How much is the price The 2020 Hyundai Verna E is priced at Rs 9.02 lakh. That is, this model is about Rs 28,000 cheaper than the entry-level S petrol model. The S petrol model is priced at Rs 9.30 lakh.

What is special in the E variant Hyundai has given all the comfort and safety features of the S variant in this E variant. However, due to being an affordable model, some features are not present in this variant. Features like USB charger, 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system and Sunglass holder are not provided in this variant. The car’s grille has a chrome finish. Apart from this, it has got halogen headlamps, indicator mounted ORVMs and 15 inch steel wheels.

These Dhansu features also exist The car gets steering mounting controls, power windows, front and rear center armrests, adjustable front seat headrests, analog technometers and black interiors. Dual front airbags have been given in the car. Apart from this, rear parking sensors, remote central locking, manual day / night inside rear view mirrors have been provided.

Hyundai has launched a new entry-level ‘E’ variant of its popular mid-size sedan Hyundai Verna. This model has been launched with a 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 113bhp power and 144Nm torque. A 6-speed manual transmission has been given in this variant.