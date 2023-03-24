At the Seoul Mobility Show 2023, scheduled in the South Korean capital from March 31 to April 9, there will also be Hyundai, which will bring with it a new automated charging technology for electric cars. It’s called Automatic Charging Robot, more conveniently acrand is able to communicate directly with the vehicle by autonomously opening the charging flap both to connect the cable and to remove it once the energy restoration operation has been completed and closing it at the end of everything.

How the robot works

To ensure that the robot can securely attach the cable to the charging port, Hyundai has developed an algorithm that applies the robots the AI technology based on 3D cameras, so as to allow them to accurately handle different situations. The Korean giant has announced that it has developed the new ACR system with an IP65 degree of protection against water and dust, which means that its capabilities have been significantly improved so that it can be used stably even in less than optimal conditions. . And that’s not all, because the Hyundai engineers have also decided to install a security device with an integrated laser sensor around the robot, so as to prevent possible accidents by allowing it to detect fixed and moving obstacles.

Towards a hi-tech future

“The ACR will contribute to facilitate the charging of electric vehiclesespecially in dark or obstructed environments – commented Dong Jin Hyun, Head of Robotics Lab of Hyundai Motor Group – The robot will also improve accessibility, particularly for people with mobility impairments, who may be hampered by thicker and heavier cables for fast charging. We will continue to develop the ACR to ensure greater safety and convenience, so that all electric vehicle customers will soon be able to benefit from use at charging stations.”