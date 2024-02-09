Is the Ecobonus yet to arrive? There's no problem, Hyundai will take care of it. The Korean car manufacturer has in fact presented a valid exclusive commercial initiative throughout the month of February: a 2,000 euro bonus offered directly by the company on the entire city car range, therefore i10, i20 and Bayon, but also on the new Kona and Tucson.

The requirements

Hyundai has made it known that this new incentive is additional and cumulative with the campaigns already launched at the beginning of February, and it was born “to respond on the one hand to the exhaustion of state Ecobonus funds, and on the other to the timescales necessary for the allocation of new public resources”. This is an initiative dedicated to those who scrap a used vehicle registered before 12/31/2013, regardless of the Euro regulations, and purchase a new model of the Korean brand among those mentioned above with registration by February 29, 2024.

Early ecobonus

“With this initiative we intend to give continuity to the opportunity of access Hyundai mobilitydespite the exhaustion of state Ecobonus funds – declared Andrea Crespi, President of Hyundai Italia – The Hyundai Ecoincentive represents a concrete advantage for those who wish to purchase one of the Hyundai models latest generation Hyundai range“.