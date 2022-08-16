Who saw the robot dog Spot live can confirm this: it is a true symbol of modern technology. Artificial intelligence is the cornerstone of all the activities of Boston Dynamics, the company that has a direct line with the automotive world through Hyundai. The Korean carmaker has decided to invest another 400 million dollars to finance the Boston Dynamics AI Institutelocated in Massachusetts.

This technological institute will seek to create new projects and advance in the world of artificial intelligence, robotics and automatic machines. It will be led by Marc Raibert, the founder of Boston Dynamics, and will be headquartered in Cambridge. There they will gather, in increasing numbers, aSome of the best international brains in the specializations of computer science, electronics, robotics. The most active study areas will be four: cognitive artificial intelligence; athletic or movement artificial intelligence; organic hardware design, ethics and regulation.

Third party partners such as research institutions and universities will be involved, obviously with the consent of Hyundai. Creating robots that are easy to use, productive and above all useful will be the ultimate goal of the whole project, finally considering a not insignificant detail, that of safety. Robots will have to be safe for humans and unequivocally peaceful, perhaps already at the basic programming level.

Ever since Hyundai acquired Boston Dynamics it has already implemented some technologies for its factories, for example with a robot (similar to Spot) that takes care of the safety of a Kia industrial site in South Korea. In the future, robots and drones will help workers speed up production, and uses in the so-called Metamobility are also foreseen. . Clearly, it’s not just a matter of hardware: Hyundai has access to all the enhancements of artificial intelligence, potentially useful for improving the electronic performance of its cars and speeding up the time to autonomous driving.