Hyundai and Toyota are being reprimanded for portraying fast charging too rosy.

Everyone knows that you have to take the numbers of electric cars with a big spoonful of salt. You will never reach the range in practice and the loading times that are mentioned are often optimistic. Because of the latter being Hyundai and Toyota now bounced back.

The British advertising watchdog ASA has determined that Hyundai and Toyota make misleading claims about charging EVs in their advertisements. That is why they have banned the relevant advertisements in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

What were the claims then? Well, for example, Hyundai claimed that the Ionic 5 can charge from 10 to 80% in 18 minutes. That is also just what can be read on the Dutch website.

Toyota, in turn, claimed that the bZ4X can be charged to 80% in 30 minutes. According to the ASA, these loading times are only achievable under optimal conditions, and are therefore misleading.

The advertising watchdog mentions the charging speed of the charging station, the age, condition and temperature of the battery and the outside temperature as all factors that play a role in practice. And which is therefore not taken into account.

In addition to the claims about the loading times, there was another point of offense. Toyota also said it was easy to find fast chargers. Hyundai would also give that impression. That too is misleading, the ASA ruled. There are parts of the UK where fast chargers are very few.

ASA is not saying anything crazy with this, but the ban on these advertisements from Hyundai and Toyota can still be called remarkable. All other car manufacturers make claims about charging times that are just as misleading. And about the range. And about consumption. If the ASA wants to remain consistent, they still have to ban a lot of car advertisements.

Source: The Guardian

