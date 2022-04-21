The Hyundai plant located in the Czech Republic was the first owned by the Korean brand to be powered exclusively by renewable energy. This is the first step taken by the company, which as a sustainability objective has set itself that of achieving CO2 neutrality by 2045. Officially, the plant has been using exclusively renewable energy since last January 1st, but in reality the sustainable choices implemented from Hyundai have been going on for several years. And it is also thanks to these choices that today the Bohemian plant of the Korean brand can boast the primacy.

“Sustainability has always been one of the fundamental aspects both during the construction of our factory and in the start-up phase of our business – commented Petr Michník, Head of Administration of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech – Currently it is becoming more and more important, especially as we have transformed our energy consumption into 100% renewable energy. Our journey aligns us with Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ and connects to our goal of being carbon neutral by 2045 ″. As explained by the Korean company itself, the production of the electricity that powers the site comes from a number of sources green, which include both local biogas plants and more distant solar, water and wind sources: regardless of the source, all the energy purchased is accompanied by Guarantee of Origin certificates, which demonstrate its sustainability.

“We are an integral part of our community. What is good for us may be good for others. We need to inspire each other to help the community, because that will give us something back that we might need later – added Michník – If we invest in the local community, we will have efficient and happy employees, and good relationships around us. All this can make us conduct our business better and the community can profit from our presence “. Looking to the future, Hyundai’s reserved projects for its Bohemian plant will go beyond the acquisition of renewable energy, as the plant aims not only to continue reducing its energy consumption but also to produce their own solar energy by photovoltaic panels installed on the vast roofs of the structure.