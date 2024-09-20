Hyundai and Skoda have signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of developing a mobility ecosystem hydrogen. The signing ceremony took place in Prague, Czech Republic, during the Korea-Czech Republic Business Summit, in the presence of Hyundai Executive Vice President Ken Ramírez and Škoda Group CEO Petr Novotný. The memorandum focuses on the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell technologies and innovative energy solutions for mobility projects.

Hyundai and Skoda together for hydrogen

The two companies intend to explore the opportunities related to the entire hydrogen ecosystemwhich extend beyond the mobility sector, aiming for a sustainable and integrated approach. Both Hyundai and Skoda share the vision that hydrogen is a key element to build a sustainable society. The collaboration includes sharing Hyundai’s fuel cell system and technology, thus accelerating the transition to green mobility in various global markets, including the Czech Republic.

Towards a more sustainable mobility

In addition, Hyundai and Skoda will conduct feasibility studies for fuel cell applications in areas other than mobility. This type of approach will allow to expand the possibilities of using hydrogen, contributing to a broader energy transition. “Our partnership with Škoda Group aims to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen, contributing to the advancement of this technology and the goal of zero emissions in global markets, including the Czech Republic. – commented Ramirez – Together with the Škoda Group, we are committed to being leader in the hydrogen sectorgrowing rapidly, creating positive synergies between our fuel cell technology and the Škoda Group’s mobility products and projects.”

Energy efficiency

“We believe that hydrogen, together with highly energy-efficient solutions, will play an essential role in the transformation of mobility for a more sustainable future – added Novotný – Our collaboration with Hyundai Motor Company aims to enable us to look beyond national borders and explore broader markets where these technologies can have a greater impact. Working together, we can bring innovative, green solutions to the global mobility ecosystem, promoting cleaner energy where it is needed most.”