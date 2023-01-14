There are 10 innovative start-ups operating in various sectors that have had access to ZER01NE Creative Talent Platformthe hub created in 2018 by Hyundai Motor Company and that the brand together with Kia brought to CES 2023, the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. VODA AI, Difon, Fittrix, Wondermove and AutoL had access to the ZER01NE Company Builder program and were exhibited in the American pavilion of the Korean group while eMOTIV, 60Hz, Argosvision, Cellplus Korea and XYZ are the teams that will be part of the ZER01NE program accelerator.

Since the Group introduced the ZER01NE Accelerator in 2018, 125 teams from 11 Group affiliates and 96 startups have worked together on 80 collaborative projects. This led to 51 startups successfully receiving investments from the Group. “Many of the breakthrough breakthroughs that are shaping the transformation of mobility come from startups operating outside the automotive industry. Therefore, it is essential that Hyundai Motor Group does not leave uncharted paths when searching for technologies of the future.” said Yunseong Hwang, Vice President and Head of Open Innovation Execution Group of Hyundai Motor Group. “The ZER01NE initiative allows the Group to interact with the best and brightest new generation startups to develop innovative solutions. The influence of the ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform reaches far beyond the automotive and mobility industries to accelerate the development of technologies that will benefit humanity as a whole.”

In detail, eMOTIV develops digital therapies for children with ADHD using mobile games and artificial intelligence. The company improves cognition and behavior using a fun game that patients can play daily, and is also planning to expand its services to people with autism and dementia. 60Hertz develops technologies and services for the use and management of environmentally friendly energy sources. The company’s Virtual Power Plant (VPP) software connects and manages renewable energy power plants such as solar and wind power as well as distributed energy resources such as EVs, ESS and fuel cells using technologies such as AI, Big Data and the Cloud. ArgosVision is developing an ultra-wide 3D depth camera, ArgosVue, to provide a large human-like field of view to intelligent robots. It can capture the entire human body within 0.5 meters, enabling human and robot interaction at close range. Cellplus Korea, an edge computing company specializing in autonomous vehicles, develops cameras, ISPs, autonomous sensors, car platforms and ultra-fast interfaces for S/W, H/W, O2O. This facilitates the acquisition and processing of AI-based data through a low-cost, high-quality solution. XYZ is a service robot startup that applies artificial intelligence and robotic technology to everyday life. Develop user-centric products through AI-driven robots and data, and deliver products and services to help people focus on what matters.

VODA AI provides AI machine vision platform service to manufacturing industry. It makes the quality control process smarter by enabling manufacturing companies to do everything on one platform. The all-in-one service provides cost-effective AI inspection systems to accelerate the development of smart factories. Difon Inc. is a spin-off startup of Hyundai Motor Group to provide smart glass film solutions. Difon is also building a new supply chain with strategic companies such as vehicle OEMs, glass manufacturers and construction companies. Fittrix is ​​the first digital healthcare venture capital firm to spin-off as an internal startup of Hyundai Motor Group. Fittrix provides a cloud-based body data information platform for personalized customer experience advice, product recommendations, and coaching, using more than 50 data points. Wondermove is a solutions/services group that creates new value in business operations by providing business strategies and services based on automotive expertise, innovative business strategies and cutting-edge IT technologies. The company is currently providing a white label mobility platform in 10 European countries. In the end AutoL is a LiDAR manufacturing startup spun off from Hyundai Motor Company’s internal venture capital program last year. With an original method that simplifies the product structure while maintaining resolution and detection range through optical signal control, it solves the challenges of lidar, such as durability and size.

The Group’s ZER01NE Company Builder initiative is designed to take the best of these ideas and take them further. The program supports selected ideas with funding of up to $240,000 for development expenses. After a year of development, the best ideas can be spun off to become a true external facing startup or provide internal marketing to the Group. Each of the start-ups has its own individual exhibition area where visitors can get acquainted with all the details of the project.