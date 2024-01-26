The aerodynamic resistance for an electric vehicle plays a very important role, both in terms of stability and autonomy. This is why Hyundai and Kia worked together to develop Active Air Skirt (AAS) technology which reduces this factor, positively influencing the vehicle's driving range and handling.

How Hyundai and Kia ASS works

This system manages the air flow that is channeled under the front bumper, also controlling the turbulence generated by the wheels. It works in a variable way, depending on the speed of the vehicle and is installed between the bumper and the wheels, always on the front end. When driving at normal speeds it remains hidden while it activates at speeds above 80 km/h, just when aerodynamic resistance becomes most significant. Below 70 km/h the device then deactivates again, with a discrepancy between activation and deactivation due precisely to the fact that we want to avoid too frequent sequences in some situations. In any case, the Active Air Skirt developed by Hyundai and Kia can also work at high speeds, above 200 km/h thanks to the use of rubber on its lower part, thus avoiding damage from impacts with external objects. when proceeding at a faster pace, while ensuring greater resistance.

The benefits

Due to the specific characteristics of Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform, AAS only covers the sections in front of the tires, without fully involving the front. To improve aerodynamic performance it is in fact more effective to exploit the benefits of the flat bottom of the platform, acting exclusively on the flows in front of the wheels. This system is also capable of increasing the downforce of the vehicle, improving its traction and stability at high speed.

First tests on the Genesis GV60

The tests carried out by Kia and Hyundai with the ASS involved the Genesis GV60, managing to reduce the aerodynamic drag coefficient (Cd) by 0.008 on this car and improving resistance by 2.8%. Based on this result, a further improvement in autonomy of approximately 6 km can be expected. Hyundai and Kia have applied for relevant patents in South Korea and the United States and will evaluate series production after carrying out further durability and performance tests.

The development work of Hyundai and Kia

Currently, Hyundai and Kia are already applying various technologies and features to vehicles, such as integrated rear spoilers, active deflectors, wheel air curtains and wheel-to-wheel arch space reducers, to ensure market-leading drag coefficients. Also thanks to these solutions, for example, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 has achieved an aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.21, at the top of the electric vehicle category on an international scale.