Eight models, over 122,000 units, but only one problem: these are the numbers of the latest recall that Hyundai and KIA have been forced to order globally. A problem that more precisely concerns the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission of speed proposed by the two Korean manufacturers: according to what emerged, the malfunction identified in the gearbox could lead the vehicle to enter a safety mode and consequently lose part of the power.

At the moment, Hyundai is the only one of the two companies to have confirmed that they have suspended sales of all new or used vehicles affected by the recall until the problem is resolved and the vehicles are therefore in compliance with federal regulations. As reported by Carscoops, the recall involves cars with eight-speed dual-clutch transmissions built between 2020 and 2022: overall Hyundai will have to recall 53,142 vehicles in the United States and 8,719 in Canada, while KIA will have to do the same with 69,038 vehicles. . As for the models covered by the recall, we find Hyundai Santa Fe 2021-2022, Hyundai Sonata 2021-2022, Hyundai Veloster N 2021-2022, Hyundai Santa Cruz 2022, Hyundai Elantra N 2022, Hyundai Kona 2022 N, KIA Sorento 2021-2022 and KIA K5 2021-2023. More specifically, the defection concerns the electric oil pump inside the gearbox, which could fail due to a welding problem of an internal component from a supplier.

Hyundai admitted to being aware of 229 records found regarding this issue between June 2021 and September 2022. Fortunately, neither Hyundai nor KIA have referred to any accidents or injuries related to this defection. In any case, the owners of the vehicles affected by the recall will be contacted starting next December 9, and will be asked to take the car back to the dealership where a technician will inspect the transmission and will replace with a new one that is not affected by the problems described above, clearly at no cost to the owner.