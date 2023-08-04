DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia have told owners of nearly 92,000 U.S. vehicles to park them outside because an oil pump control can overheat and catch fire.

The two Korean automakers are recalling the vehicles and are also calling on owners to park them away from any structure until repairs are made.

The measure covers certain 2023 and 2024 Hyundai Palisade trucks, and some 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra and Kona. Affected Kias include 2023 Soul and Sportage and some 2023 and 2024 Seltos.

In documents filed Thursday by US regulators, the companies say a capacitor on the board of a transmission pump may have been damaged by the pump during manufacturing. This may cause a short circuit and catch fire.

Kia says it has received six reports of melted components, but no fires or injuries. Hyundai says it has confirmed four “thermal incidents” but no injuries.

Dealers will replace the defective part if necessary. Hyundai owners will receive notifications starting September 25 and Kia owners will receive notifications starting September 28.