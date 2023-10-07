Hyundai is among the few automakers to continue investing in hydrogen. Contributing largely to the process of decarbonisation of heavy vehicles: the Korean giant presented, together with Iveco Group, the first E-WAY H2 on the occasion of Busworld 2023 in Brussels. In concrete terms, this is a new electric bus hydrogen fuel cellsthe result of the collaboration set up by the two companies in March last year.

Confidence in hydrogen

“Hyundai has been working on hydrogen technology for 25 years and has thus taken on a pioneering role in this area. The company has a recognized leadership in hydrogen fuel cell mobility and commercial transportation globally. We firmly believe that this energy source is one of the fundamental pillars towards achieving a sustainable society and we are pleased to share this vision with a partner like Iveco Group – said Ken Ramirez, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Commercial Vehicle & Hydrogen Business at Hyundai – Today’s presentation is another concrete example of our partnership and our commitment to accelerating the zero-emission transformation of the sector, in the name of our Progress for Humanity mission.”

The characteristics of the bus

This 12 meter long low-floor urban bus is powered by a 310 kW electric motor combined with an advanced fuel cell system supplied by HTWO, a Hyundai group company that deals with hydrogen fuel cell systems: the heart of the fuel system of this vehicle are four tanks which offer a combined storage of 7.8 kg of hydrogen, as well as a 69 kWh battery pack from FPT Industrial, which guarantees a range of 450km. Both hydrogen refueling and plug-in battery charging are available on this new bus.

Production also in Italy

Production of the vehicle will take place both in Annonay, France in Foggiain Italy. “We are proud to present our hydrogen E-WAY H2: an important milestone in our journey towards sustainability, the result of our fruitful collaboration with Hyundai Motor Company – added Domenico Nucera, President, Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group – This project demonstrates that, by combining our strengths, we can promote an environmentally friendly transport system, capable of combating climate change and contributing to create a more sustainable future for the generations of tomorrow.”