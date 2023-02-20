In addition to the development and production of electric vehicles with innovative and market-leading characteristics, Hyundai is also committed to the future of mobility by supporting the development of the charging infrastructure and related services. The company has partnered with several players to continue growing the European charging network not only for its customers, but for all EV drivers in Europe.

Through these partnerships, which build on the concept of universal mobility, support a carbon-free society and shape a sustainable future, Hyundai is realizing its “Progress for Humanity” vision. Currently, in Europe over 80% of the brand’s range offers an electrified engine, and the goal is to electrify the entire range by 2025 and then sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2035. As EV sales continue to increase in Europe, Hyundai is taking a proactive approach in the region to ensure drivers have a reliable charging network wherever they want to go. Thanks to a major paradigm shift in the car buying habits of European consumers, Hyundai is confident that its share of sales of zero-emission vehicles will continue to grow in the coming years. In 2022, 16% of total sales were zero emission vehicles.

“As European mobility transitions towards electrification, we want to make sure that the continent’s roads are well equipped for the number of EVs that will soon be in circulation – explained Michael Cole, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe – To transform infrastructure and the future of mobility, we need the involvement and commitment of all stakeholders. For this reason, Hyundai has entered into joint ventures and partnerships with major players in the EV charging network in Europe, in order to ensure a transition to efficient electrified mobility. This is the sustainable future that we want to promote”.