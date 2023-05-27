Hyundai accelerates battery production in the United States. The Korean car manufacturer has in fact announced that it will create a new joint venture together with LG Energy Solution: it will be a JV extension equalgiven that both companies will have a 50% stake in it, for a total investment of more than 4.3 billion dollars.

The details of the new JV

Through an official note, Hyundai has announced that the annual capacity of the new plant will be 30 GWhenough to support the production of 300,000 units of electric vehicles each year. The plant will be located in Bryan County, Savannah, Georgia, adjacent to the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America currently under construction.

Project times

The precise timing of the project has already been outlined: the construction of the joint venture will begin in the second half of this year, the production of batteries instead will not start before the end of 2025. Thanks to this new plant, Hyundai will assemble the battery packs using the cells of the site and supply them to the Korean group’s production plants in the United States, for the production of the battery-powered models of Hyundai, KIA and Genesis.

The protagonists speak

“Hyundai Motor Group is banking on electrification to secure a leading position leadership in the global automotive industry – said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company – We will create a solid foundation for lead the global EV transition through the establishment of a new EV battery plant with LG Energy Solution, a leading global battery manufacturer and long-standing partner.”

“Two important leaders of the automotive and battery industries have come together, and together we are ready to lead the EV transition in America – added Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution – Further advancing our global competitiveness and operational experience, LG Energy Solution he will do his best to offer its customers the most advanced sustainable energy solutions”.