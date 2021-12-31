Prize after prize, Hyundai’s upcoming 2021 will not be easily forgotten. There shower of awards obtained by the Korean car manufacturer has ranged in various fields: from 10 awards as “Car of the Year” for various models in its range in Europe, including the Ioniq 5 and Tucson, to another 51 “Car of the Year” awards which are arrived in a number of sub-categories, passing through the prestigious “Manufacturer of the Year” award at the recent Top Gear Awards. In total, the awards Hyundai received for the entire year were more than 110.

“With over 110 awards in categories ranging from design to sustainability, Hyundai celebrates a record year in Europe – commented Michael Cole, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe – These awards demonstrate that our leadership on the mobility of the future is recognized not only by Hyundai customers, but also by the international media. This success will be a springboard for our transformation over the next few years into a provider of smart mobility solutions ”. To steal the show in this 2021, as mentioned, was the new 100% electric SUV Ioniq 5, which alone has obtained over 25 awards in Europe: we also remember that the model is among the finalists of the prestigious “Car of the Year 2022” award, the winner of which will be announced next February.

Among the awards obtained by the Korean car manufacturer, the “Watt d’Or“Awarded for a unique business case in Switzerland: a kind of sustainability award manifested by the company, which has made several advances in the hydrogen sector, considered a vital part of the future of mobility together with battery electric vehicles, and has managed to to develop an ecosystem based on this diet in Switzerland through Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility, a joint venture with H2 Energy that leases Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks to commercial operators on a pay-per-use basis.