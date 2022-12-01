The Hyundai Group officially has a new President. The Korean automaker has indeed announced the promotion in the new role of Luc Donckerwolke, current Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of the group. Through a note, the company has made it known that the new President will continue to strengthen the identity of each of the brands incorporated into the group, from Hyundai to KIA via Genesis, leading the advanced design and concept design of the whole conglomerate thanks to the experience accumulated leading some creative projects such as the Genesis House in New York and the customer experience of Advanced Air Mobility.

“I am very honored by this new responsibility – the first words spoken by Donckerwolke in the role of President and CCO – I would like to thank the Group for their trust in me and thank the Hyundai, KIA and Genesis design teams for their consistently outstanding performance. Together we have challenged the status quo and will continue to promote a creative, inspiring and positive approach within our Group”. Donckerwolke, Belgian designer with a past in Peugeot, Audi and above all Lamborghiniswhere he distinguished himself for the design of the Murcielago, will also continue to oversee the communication of the Hyundai group brands based on creative content and projects, as well as work on strengthening the identity of the three brands.

Hyundai also promoted Senior Vice President Kyoo Bok Lee to Executive Vice President, with the appointment of President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Glovis. We are talking about a personality who has gained extensive experience in global sales and has held roles in the financial sectors of Hyundai, such as that of CFO of Hyundai Brazil: his task will be to succeed in making Hyundai Glovis a global supplier of intelligent logistics, accelerating the implementation of future new commercial strategies and creating synergies with the entire group. Finally announced the establishment of a Global Strategy Officewith the aim of accelerating the transition to a future as a provider of mobility solutions and strengthening the synergy between the group’s core businesses.