Hysterectomy is a surgical procedure in which the uterus and in some cases the fallopian tubes and ovaries are removed. Among the most frequent causes for performing a hysterectomy are benign pathologies such as fibroids, the endometriosis and the uterine prolapse. Regarding malignant pathologies, it is also a procedure indicated in the cervical cancer, related to Human Papillomavirus (HPV), endometrial cancer, ovarian cancer, or the uterine sarcoma.

Hysterectomy can be done both before and after premenopause. For those women under 50 years of age, specialists try to preserve, in those cases where possible, the ovaries so that they continue to produce hormones and thus do not induce menopause with surgery. Currently, whenever a hysterectomy is performed, it is recommended to also remove the tubes because, according to numerous studies, it reduces the incidence of ovarian cancer.

This operation has three surgical techniques: abdominal hysterectomy, vaginal hysterectomy and hysterectomy endoscopic, laparoscopic or by robot. In addition to these options, there is the total hysterectomy or subtotal depending on whether part of the uterus and cervix is ​​left or not. «In our opinion, the subtotal hysterectomy it makes no sense to do it. There are defenders of this technique, suggesting that sexuality is affected by removing the cervix, but in our more than 7,000 hysterectomies we do not have a single case in which this occurs, so we always recommend removing it to reduce the cervical cancer and improve the pelvic floor ”, recalls the gynecologist from Quirónsalud Murcia, Carlos Millán.

The choice of one type of surgery or another is determined by the professionals, depending on the patient’s pathology and the training and skill of the surgeon. The most frequent is to try to perform the endoscopic or vaginal route because the Recovery time It is minor, complications are minimal in terms of infections and bleeding and the incorporation to normal life is faster. »It is usually a hospital night when it is vaginal compared to 3 or 5 days in the abdominal hysterectomy», Explains Dr. Millán. Once discharged, they should have an annual check-up like any patient not subjected to this intervention.

Side effects of hysterectomy



After a hysterectomy, women who undergo it are no longer fertile as the uterus is removed. Despite this, they can continue to be mothers, if the ovaries are not removed and they have a good ovarian reserve, through surrogacy, prohibited in Spain but legal in other countries.

Although it is an important procedure, the hysterectomy it hardly has side effects, as it has no physical consequences on the patient. Although some people speak of sexual problems, in his more than 7,000 hysterectomies performed, Dr. Millán has no evidence that sexual health has been affected. On the other hand, this procedure does not have psychological consequences in cases in which the patient has fulfilled her desire for fertility, although, as the professional adds, “if it has not been the case, obviously it is something important that they should be discussed with the specialist. ».

On the other hand, quality of life after a hysterectomy it is not affected. The only thing that changes is determined by whether or not the ovaries are removed, since if they are removed, the patient will begin a new stage: menopause. At this time, hormone replacement therapy is an excellent and highly advisable treatment for most women, although, as Carlos Millán indicates, “it is appropriate to consult with your doctor, since it is a treatment that will benefit multiple factors. to the woman”.