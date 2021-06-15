Nintendo announces that the first part of the Expansion Pass for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will be available next June 18.

The “Volume 1 – Ancestral Beat“Will implement many new features in the game, such as a new character, new types of weapons, a higher difficulty level and much more. Here is a list of all the contents that we will find in this first part:

New playable character : Veteran Guardian

: Veteran Guardian New types of weapons : Scourge for Link and Hyrule Steed for Zelda

: Scourge for Link and Hyrule Steed for Zelda New challenges for the Ancient Court Laboratory

New, more challenging enemies : Highest-ranking Shaman, Giant Chuchu, and more

: Highest-ranking Shaman, Giant Chuchu, and more Difficulty level “Apocalypse”

The software house then revealed that the “Volume 2 – The Guardian of MemoriesWill be available in November, and will include new character stories, unreleased warriors, additional levels and more. I remind you that the Expansion Pass is currently available for purchase on Nintendo eShop at the introductory price of € 19.99.

We leave you now with the trailer dedicated to the “Volume 1 – Ancestral Beat” for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, wishing you a good vision as always.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Expansion Pass # 1

Source: Nintendo